 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Ladanifer
business

Ministop to restart in-store food prep after fake expiry date scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese convenience store chain operator Ministop Co said Thursday it will resume sales of deli items prepared in in-store kitchens beginning this month, following a suspension after some shops were found to have falsified expiry dates.

The subsidiary of Japanese retail giant Aeon Co said it will also reexamine operation manuals and introduce surveillance cameras in kitchens to prevent any recurrences. Operations will first restart in stores verified by an in-house team.

The convenience store chain announced in August that some of its stores had faked the expiry dates of certain products, leading it to suspend sales of onigiri rice balls, bento lunches and other deli items the same month.

It investigated around 1,800 stores across the country, of which misconduct was discovered at 25 stores.

"Our revenue has been hit by the decline in customer traffic since we halted the sale (of some foodstuffs)," Masashi Hotta, president of Ministop, said at an online press conference, noting that the scandal is expected to have a negative impact of around 1 billion yen ($6.6 million).

"It will take some time before all stores will be fully operational," Hotta said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog