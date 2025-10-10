Ministop to restart in-store food prep after fake expiry date scandal

Japanese convenience store chain operator Ministop Co said Thursday it will resume sales of deli items prepared in in-store kitchens beginning this month, following a suspension after some shops were found to have falsified expiry dates.

The subsidiary of Japanese retail giant Aeon Co said it will also reexamine operation manuals and introduce surveillance cameras in kitchens to prevent any recurrences. Operations will first restart in stores verified by an in-house team.

The convenience store chain announced in August that some of its stores had faked the expiry dates of certain products, leading it to suspend sales of onigiri rice balls, bento lunches and other deli items the same month.

It investigated around 1,800 stores across the country, of which misconduct was discovered at 25 stores.

"Our revenue has been hit by the decline in customer traffic since we halted the sale (of some foodstuffs)," Masashi Hotta, president of Ministop, said at an online press conference, noting that the scandal is expected to have a negative impact of around 1 billion yen ($6.6 million).

"It will take some time before all stores will be fully operational," Hotta said.

