Mister Donut apologizes for selling 'Meat Pies' that didn’t contain meat

Without prior knowledge of their brands, you might not be able to guess what Krispy Kreme or Floresta sell, and even “I’m donut?” can fill the uninitiated with doubt. But “Mister Donut” is a case of completely honest advertising. They’re a donut chain, and they put it right there in their name.
So it’s surprising that Mister Donut now finds itself having to apologize for giving a misleading name to its Melty Four Cheese and Meat Pie, which it sold between October of 2023 and April of 2024.
The Melty Four Cheese and Meat Pie (pictured above) might seem like another example of straightforward communication from Mister Donut. There’s just one problem, which is that it didn’t contain any meat.
On its website, Mister Donut described the product as “Bolognese sauce and four kinds of cheese cream with shredded cheese on top, baked to a delicious aroma.” While that description doesn’t explicitly promise any particular kind of meat, Bolognese is a meat-based sauce, made with ground beef or pork, so you’d expect some meat to be in there. Then there’s, you know, the fact that Mister Donut calls it a “Meat Pie,” both in English and in the product’s Japanese name (Torori Yonshu no Chiizu ando Miito Pai).
Instead of meat, the Melty Four Cheese and Meat Pie actually contained a soy-based meat substitute. It’s unclear how the meatless truth came to light, but on Wednesday Mister Donut issued an official apology, which was posted to the company’s official website, stating:
“We have come to understand that the Melty Four Cheese and Meat Pie, which was sold from October 4, 2023 to April 5, 2024, had no meat in its ingredients, and instead used soy meat. We sincerely apologize for any worry or inconvenience caused by the product’s name inviting misunderstanding.”
Thankfully, from the very beginning soy was listed as an ingredient in the Melty Four Cheese and Meat Pie’s allergy information available to customers. Mister Donut has also retroactively added a notice that the Melty Four Cheese and Meat Pie contains no meat as well as a link to the apology statement in the product’s description on its website.
With the dietary information having been correctly displayed, no medical issues appear to have been caused, and psychologically it’s more disappointing than dismaying for someone with carnivorous cravings to find out they’d been eating soy meat. On the other hand, Mister Donut’s saying that they “came to understand” that the Melty Four Cheese and Meat Pie was being made with soy meat is concerning, since you’d hope for them to be keeping a closer watch on the ingredients going into their food, even if the meat substitute apparently tasted close enough to actual meat that most customers apparently couldn’t tell the difference for six months.
Source: Mister Donut via IT Media
Jtsnose
. . . Did you know that the term "meat" started as a generic term for food . . . e.g. mincemeat pies now days do not contain meat (beef, venison) but only fruit . . . please see the following internet encyclopedia article,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mincemeat
dagon
So they didn't capture the market of non-meat eaters/vegans which they could have with the offering and also mislead the meat lovers.
Total business fail and leads one to think that a GPT model could do the job of capitalism better that most execs.
Those are some overpaid jobs that could be automated away!
JeffLee
Not surprising for Japan. Most of the bags labelled as "nuts" contain some real nuts while the other items are made from rice and flour. And you gotta love the "ice cream" sundaes where the bottom third is corn flakes, hidden by the packaging. Yet the makers get away with it.
sakurasuki
But it taste like meat, customer won't know if they don't ask question right?
bass4funk
No, Capitalism has nothing to do with it, corporate dishonesty does, you can be a capitalist without deceiving people on bait and switch tactics.
Then you need to hire and pay people a lot to fix them.
BertieWooster
Well, there's fruit juice that contains minute quantities of actual fruit juice and yogurt that is a chemical concoction of emulsifiers, corn syrup and whey left over from cheesemaking, so why not meatless meat pie? Anyone who eats ultra processed foods is taking a risk. Best to avoid fast food. Where possible, cook your own food from ingredients that are what they say they are.
dagon
These corporate execs whose highly paid jobs could easily be automated away do put their business and econ educations to use in corporate speak to avoid responsibility, which is very easy to do in a legal system that favors corporate negligence like in Japan.
The management "came to understand" the listed ingredient had been substituted after seven months? Does it usually take them this long to come to understand what is in their offerings?
And what about the apology for the "worry or inconvenience caused ", not for mislabeling and negligence?
People who choose with their earnings a labelled meat product and have a plant/soy based product substituted would rightly feel they were defrauded.
And the other way around.