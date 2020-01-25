Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Aircraft to delay passenger jet delivery for 6th time

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp plans to push back the first delivery of its passenger jet to next year or later in its sixth schedule delay, a source familiar with the matter said.

The small jet called Mitsubishi SpaceJet, previously known as Mitsubishi Regional Jet, is scheduled to be delivered to All Nippon Airways Co by the middle of this year under the current plan.

The aircraft subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd initially planned to conduct a test flight by its redesigned jetliner last June but problems with some parts delayed the test, the source said.

As the aircraft maker also expects to take more time to obtain safety certification from the Japanese transport ministry, Mitsubishi Heavy plans to announce the sixth postponement on Feb 6 when it reports its latest earnings, the source said. The parent company holds a 64 percent stake in Mitsubishi Aircraft.

The decision is the latest setback for the company following the cancelation of orders for up to 100 units of the aircraft in October by Trans States Holdings Inc, which operates three U.S. regional carriers.

Mitsubishi Aircraft initially planned to begin delivering the jetliner -- Japan's first homegrown small passenger jet -- in 2013 but the delivery plan was repeatedly postponed due to changes in design, reviews of the manufacturing process and a delay in parts delivery.

The delays have already raised the development cost for the passenger jet to 800 billion yen ($7 billion) from the initial estimate of 600 billion yen, other sources said earlier.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sponsored Post

10 Easy Japanese Gift Ideas For This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining