Mitsubishi Aircraft to open office in Montreal

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp has unveiled plans to open an office in the Montreal region of Quebec, Canada. The office will be located in the Boisbriand area.

The company will hire around 100 jobs in its first year, focused on certification and entry into service of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet products.

“As a Japanese company with a global market, we are building a strong global presence in order to position the Mitsubishi SpaceJet family for success,” said Hisakazu Mizutani, president of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. “We have great respect for the achievements and capabilities in Quebec and are excited to be here.”

The company held a recruitment fair last Saturday to look for experienced aerospace professionals with a focus on certification and product development.

“Our Montreal presence adds to our footprint in major global aerospace hubs, including Nagoya and Washington State,” said Alex Bellamy, Chief Development Officer. “Since introducing our product family in June, we have had an overwhelmingly positive response, and we are intent on building the team that allows us to fully support our airline partners and customers. Quebec is an obvious choice for us.”

