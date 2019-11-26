Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi, Chubu to take over Dutch energy giant Eneco

0 Comments
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Dutch energy company Eneco says it has agreed to a proposed 4.1 billion-euro ($4.5 billion) takeover by Japanese corporations Mitsubishi and Chubu.

Eneco said in a statement Monday that Mitsubishi will fund 80% of the deal and Chubu the remaining 20%.

The company, which is currently owned by a group of 44 Dutch municipalities, says Mitsubishi and Chubu support strengthening Eneco's sustainable energy strategy and will allow it to further expand internationally.

Mitsubishi CEO Takehiko Kakiuchi says Eneco “fits in perfectly with our current energy activities and provides us with a platform to further grow in the European market in which we intend to have a leading position in the energy transition.”

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

8 Heartwarming Japanese Books To Read This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 30-Dec 1

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Akame 48 Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #56: How to Make Japanese Junk Food Healthy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining