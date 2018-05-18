Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Corp establishes new housing developer in Philippines

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Corp has announced an agreement with Century Properties Group, Inc (Century), a prominent real estate enterprise in the Philippines, to establish a new joint venture, PHirst Park Homes, to develop affordable housing communities in the Philippines at suburban locations with convenient access to existing employment hubs.

PHirst Park Homes will be formed following the success of an initial joint project, through which Mitsubishi and Century were able to find synergies for leveraging their respective strengths in real estate development. Through its 40% ownership, Mitsubishi will contribute management and project development expertise as well as introduce Japanese materials and technology to the project while Century, with 60% ownership, will bring to the partnership its vast experience and successful marketing strategies in the Philippine real estate industry.

With a target to supply 10 thousand units annually by launching 3 to 5 projects every year at key locations in the Philippines, PHirst Park Homes aims to satisfy the growing needs of predominantly first-time homeowners for affordable housing by supplying high-quality but reasonably priced homes mainly ranging from 3 to 5 million yen. 

The high economic growth rate of the country these past years has led to a rapid increase in the flow of population into urban areas. This led to housing shortages accompanied by a steep rise in prices and so, providing housing solutions became a major priority for the Philippine government.

© JCN Newswire

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
