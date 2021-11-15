Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Estate, China's Trip.com to help pep up tourism in Japan

TOKYO

Mitsubishi Estate Co and Chinese online travel agent Trip.com Group Ltd have agreed to cooperate to help regional tourism in Japan recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under an agreement signed Sept 1, they plan to jointly conduct promotional drives, develop new travel service products and attract airlines to airports operated by Mitsubishi Estate, the Tokyo-based real estate company said.

The promotional drives will include publishing sightseeing information for areas around those airports on Trip.com Group's online platforms.

Trip.com Group's services, meanwhile, will be promoted on displays for digital signage services at Mitsubishi Estate-related facilities.

Mitsubishi Estate fully launched its airport operation business in 2018. It currently runs Takamatsu Airport in Kagawa Prefecture, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal in in Okinawa Prefecture, Mt Fuji Shizuoka Airport in Shizuoka Prefecture and seven airports in Hokkaido.

Mitsubishi Estate said it is considering launching a cross-border electronic commerce service to sell specialties of areas around those airports on Trip.com Group's EC sites.

It is also studying the feasibility of developing travel service products such as tours targeting inbound tourists to Japan.

