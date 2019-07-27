Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Estate helps Singapore housing operator enter Japan

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Major Japanese developer Mitsubishi Estate Co is helping Singaporean housing operator Hmlet Pte. Ltd. offer apartments in Japan where residents can share kitchens, living rooms and event spaces.

Hmlet operates what it calls "co-living" housing that provides not only rooms but such functions to be shared by residents of the building, hoping to encourage a sense of community.

The largest Japanese real estate firm by fixed assets will push for Hmlet's plan to start business in Tokyo this year and Nagoya and Osaka in 2020, the statement said. It also plans to launch in Melbourne and Brisbane.

"We anticipate potential demand for mobile workers in Japan although the concept of co-living is not yet popular," a Mitsubishi Estate spokeswoman said.

The Tokyo-based company has taken part in $40 million fundraising for the project, but she declined to make public the investment sum.

Burda Principal Investments, a Singapore unit of German media and technology conglomerate Hubert Burda Media, led the fundraising, which also involved Sequoia Capital India and venture fund Reinventure Group, according to the statement.

Hmlet said it will use the funds to grow its business in Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney as well as enter Japan.

Founded in 2016, Hmlet currently manages over 1,500 units at 75 locations. Hmlet said it aims to boost the network to 10 cities in five countries over the next two years.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Netflix’s Aggretsuko: Why It’s So Relatable for Women in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Tweet of the Week #41: Instagrammer Gets Real With Pigeon Post

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Parting Ways: Funeral Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Tokyo American Club Now Has A Membership For Short-Term Expats

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo