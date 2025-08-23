Mitsubishi Fuso, Taiwan's Foxconn agree to jointly develop, sell EV bus

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn will jointly develop and sell electric buses in Japan, as the Taiwanese electronics giant looks to strengthen ties with Japanese manufacturers.

Mitsubishi Fuso, a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, will begin the collaboration by producing Foxconn's existing Model T and Model U buses at its plant and selling them under the Mitsubishi Fuso brand. The launch date has yet to be set.

The two sides said they will expand cooperation by exploring the development of new buses to be made in Japan.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Fuso is the only major commercial vehicle maker that has yet to introduce electric buses, while Isuzu Motors Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd have been producing them through their joint venture, J-Bus Ltd.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, has been stepping up its electric vehicle operations, having already agreed to supply models to Mitsubishi Motors Corp for sale in Oceania from late 2026.

© KYODO