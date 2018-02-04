Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Motors issues recalls in U.S. for loose sunroofs, brake trouble

0 Comments
DETROIT

Mitsubishi Motors is recalling nearly 227,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix glass sunroofs that can fly off and parking brakes that may not work.

The first recall covers nearly 57,000 Outlanders from 2007 to 2010, Lancers from 2008 to 2010, Lancer Evolutions from 2009 and 2010, and 2010 Lancer Sportbacks. Sunroof glass can detach and become a hazard.

Dealers will replace the glass.

The second recall covers over 170,000 Outlanders from 2014 to 2016 and 2013 to 2016 Outlander Sports.

Water can get enter the rear brake calipers, causing parking brake shafts to corrode and possibly stick. That can stop the parking brake from holding the vehicles.

Dealers will replace the brake boot, lever and caliper bodies if necessary. They'll also replace the piston assembly.

Both recalls start March 27.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka