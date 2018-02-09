Mitsubishi Materials reports more product data falsification

Mitsubishi Materials Corp said Thursday it has found more examples of product data falsification at three of its subsidiaries in the latest in a series of data cheating scandals.

Mitsubishi Aluminum Co, aluminum product maker Tachibana Metal Co and automotive and industrial equipment parts maker Diamet Corp have all been found to have tampered with inspection data.

Mitsubishi Aluminum also rewrote aluminum product data that did not conform to standards agreed with clients.

The company shipped products with falsified data to a total of 115 companies. In some cases, it measured product data in ways that did not abide with standards set by Japan's national standardization body or requested by client firms.

Similar false declarations have been found at a Tachibana Metal plant and a Diamet plant producing automobile parts. The companies shipped affected products to 307 firms and 73 clients respectively.

Mitsubishi Materials has been conducting internal probes following revelations last year about data falsification at Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Shindoh Co and Mitsubishi Aluminum.

Mitsubishi Cable Industries President Hiroaki Murata stepped down from his post on Dec 1 after the company continued to ship affected products, despite knowing the data had been fabricated, fearing it could lead to damages claims from customers and bankruptcy.

The nonferrous metal and industrial product group is among a number of Japanese manufactures that have recently been mired in product quality scandals, including product data fabrication by Japan's third-largest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd and a subsidiary of fiber maker Toray Industries Inc.

