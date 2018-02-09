Mitsubishi Materials reports more product data falsification

Mitsubishi Materials Corp said Thursday it has found more examples of product data falsification at three of its subsidiaries in the latest in a series of data cheating scandals.
Mitsubishi Aluminum Co, aluminum product maker Tachibana Metal Co and automotive and industrial equipment parts maker Diamet Corp have all been found to have tampered with inspection data.
Mitsubishi Aluminum also rewrote aluminum product data that did not conform to standards agreed with clients.
The company shipped products with falsified data to a total of 115 companies. In some cases, it measured product data in ways that did not abide with standards set by Japan's national standardization body or requested by client firms.
Similar false declarations have been found at a Tachibana Metal plant and a Diamet plant producing automobile parts. The companies shipped affected products to 307 firms and 73 clients respectively.
Mitsubishi Materials has been conducting internal probes following revelations last year about data falsification at Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Shindoh Co and Mitsubishi Aluminum.
Mitsubishi Cable Industries President Hiroaki Murata stepped down from his post on Dec 1 after the company continued to ship affected products, despite knowing the data had been fabricated, fearing it could lead to damages claims from customers and bankruptcy.
The nonferrous metal and industrial product group is among a number of Japanese manufactures that have recently been mired in product quality scandals, including product data fabrication by Japan's third-largest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd and a subsidiary of fiber maker Toray Industries Inc.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Sad part is that there are many middle to small sized manufacturing companies here in Japan that put out incredible products, yet due to these behemoths skirting the laws the label "Made in Japan" has lost much of it's luster, and in some cases is falling back to a time when "Made in Japan" meant cheap and disposable!
SaikoPhysco
You can bet if sub-standard steel was coming into Japan it would be checked... but things born of Japan... no one seems to be checking. I like Japan... but the hypocrisy of the Japanese is boundless. They continually tout products of Japan as being superior while saying imported products are inferior. Sure they'll end up "inferior", especially when no one seems to be examining domestic production for accuracy of specifications.