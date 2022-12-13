Mitsubishi Motors' all-new eK X EV wins 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year and K Car of the Year

Mitsubishi Motors Corp has announced that its all-new eK X EV, an all-electric kei-car, has won the 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year and the K Car of the Year.

In awarding the Japan Car of the Year, the organizing committee recognized the eK X EV for adopting Japanese kei-car standards, lowering the hurdle to owning a battery electric vehicle (EV) at a realistic vehicle price, and increasing the potential for battery EVs to spread in Japan. Also, before the full-fledged decarbonization era, the combination of kei-car and battery EV not only ensures freedom of mobility for many people including the elderly, but also shows the possibility of solving social issues in a situation where gas stations and public transportation are expected to decline. In terms of driving performance, many commented that its handling and dynamic performance surpass those of conventional kei-cars. It was also highly evaluated for its safety equipment including the 360 degree safety assist (all-around driver assistance system), which provides driver assistance features comparable to those of a luxury car.

In awarding the K Car of the Year, the organizing committee acclaimed the eK X EV as good value for money as an entry-level battery EV even within the category of kei-cars. It was also highly recognized for its driving range of 120 to 150 kilometers in real terms, considering the expected usage environment, as well as for balancing handling stability and quietness at a high level, which many members of the selection committee also pointed out as the reasons for the Japan Car of the Year award.

This is the fifth time that Mitsubishi Motors has won the Japan Car of the Year, following the Galant and Legnum in 1996, and the third time that it has won an award in the kei-car category, following the eK X space and eK space in 2020.

"We are truly honored to receive the prestigious Japan Car of the Year awards," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "The electrification technology that we have honed over the years and our underlying strength in car manufacturing have been highly evaluated. We will continue to deliver vehicles that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness - a combination of safety, security, comfort and environmental-friendliness - and that make driving even more fulfilling for our customers, while contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society."

Source: Mitsubishi Motors Corp

© JCN Newswire