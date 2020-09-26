Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Motors eyes early retirement for workers 45 or older

2 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp is considering seeking the early retirement of 500 to 600 workers starting in mid-November as part of the Japanese automaker's restructuring plan due to a sales slump amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter say.

Under its midterm business plan revealed in July, Mitsubishi Motors aims to reduce labor costs as part of efforts to cut overall costs by more than 20 percent so as to improve its financial standing.

Workers age 45 or older, including those in management posts, in the company's Tokyo headquarters as well as factories in Aichi and Okayama prefectures are subject to the planned early retirement, the sources said.

Mitsubishi Motors, which forms a three-way alliance with Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA, had a workforce of some 14,000 as of March on a parent company basis.

The domestic vehicle output of Mitsubishi Motors plunged 69.1 percent in July from a year earlier, the largest drop among eight major Japanese automakers. The company is expected to incur a net loss of 360 billion yen ($3.4 billion) in the current business year through next March.

In an attempt to strengthen its profitability, Mitsubishi Motors is trying to put more business resources into the Southeast Asian market, making the best of the three-way alliance.

On the other hand, the Japanese carmaker has already decided to stop producing the sport utility vehicle Pajero and also plans to terminate production of i-MiEV compact electric vehicles, which became the world's first mass-produced EVs in 2009.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

45 years old being targeted for early retirement? And I thought age discrimination in general was already bad. The world war against older people continues.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Mitsubishi Motors, which forms a three-way alliance with Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA, had a workforce of some 14,000 as of March on a parent company basis.

If only they let Carlos Ghosn to continune his plan with biggest merger in automotive industry, now each of company is strugling just to survive.

Workers age 45 or older, including those in management posts, in the company's Tokyo headquarters as well as factories in Aichi and Okayama prefectures are subject to the planned early retirement, the sources said.

People in this age is in their peak need to support their family.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is not good news for the japan economy.but, it is what it is.

A lot will change in not only japan all over the world.

This is just beginning. more to come

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog