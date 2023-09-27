Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Motors eyes ending production in China

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp is considering pulling out of car production in China, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, as the Japanese automaker's sales slump amid a rapid shift to electric vehicles in the country.

Mitsubishi Motors, which halted output in China in March due to falling sales and the rise of local brands, now plans to focus its resources on the Southeast Asian market, the sources said.

In China, the Japanese company had been making mainly gasoline-powered cars at a factory in Hunan Province under a joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group. The factory is the only Mitsubishi Motors plant in the country.

As part of efforts to reverse its sluggish sales, the Japanese automaker launched a new hybrid version of its flagship Outlander sport utility vehicle for the Chinese market in December.

But that proved insufficient amid the faster-than-expected shift to all-electric cars and the expanding market share of local brands in China, now the biggest EV market in the world, the sources said.

Mitsubishi is holding talks with its local production partner but no formal decision has been made on the matter, a company official said.

The automaker is not the only Japanese company struggling with sluggish sales in China.

Nissan Motor Co has lowered its sales outlook for China in fiscal 2023 to 800,000 vehicles from an earlier estimate of 1.13 million, while truck maker Hino Motors Ltd plans to compile measures to revamp its sales in the country this fall.

Mazda Motor Corp said last month its sales in China in the three months ended June fell 17 percent from a year earlier but added it is not considering pulling out of the market.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog