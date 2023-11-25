Mitsubishi Motors to launch Minicab EV electric commercial vehicle in Japan in December

Mitsubishi Motors Corp has announced that the new Minicab EV, a kei-car class electric commercial vehicle with a monobox design, will go on sale at sales affiliates nationwide in Japan on Dec 21. The Minicab EV two-seater is priced at 2,431,000 yen, and the four-seater is priced at 2,486,000 yen (10 percent consumption tax included).

The new EV is based on the Minicab-MiEV, which has sold approximately 13,000 units over the past 12 years. By leveraging the expertise gained through the development and maintenance of the Minicab-MiEV, the new Minicab EV offers an improved cruising range as well as enhanced safety and convenience features to answer the needs of commercial customers.

In response to the accelerating efforts for decarbonization aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and the growing demand for kei-car class electric commercial vehicles from the logistics industry and government agencies, Mitsubishi Motors will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions in the last mile of commercial use with the new Minicab EV.

Product overview

The Minicab EV is a kei-car class electric commercial vehicle with a monobox design and is equipped with a new generation of electric components including the motor and drive battery. The cruising range has been extended to 180 km (in WLTC mode) per charge, which is an increase of approximately 35 percent compared to the previous model. A normal charging at AC200V (15A) takes approximately 7.5 hours to fully charge the battery, so if the battery is charged after work, it will be fully charged and ready to use when work begins the next day. In addition, up to 80 percent of the battery can be charged in approximately 42 minutes with quick charging.

The new electric motor produces a maximum torque of 195 Nm instantly, so even when the vehicle is heavily loaded with cargo, it retains the smooth and powerful driving performance unique to an electric vehicle, delivering a crisp, stress-free driving. Moreover, the new motor and inverter have been integrated into a single unit for enhanced quietness, allowing users to drive early in the morning or late at night with no fear of disturbing others. The price has been kept at the same level as the previous model, while improving the cruising range and enhancing the safety features.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

© JCN Newswire