New Delica Mini Photo: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors to launch new Delica Mini in May

TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp will start sales of the new Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car at sales affiliates throughout Japan on May 25. The new Delica Mini is priced from 1,804,000 to 2,238,500 yen (10 percent consumption tax included).

Based on the concept of being a reliable and active super height-wagon kei-car, the new Delica Mini takes its name from the Delica minivan combining spacious interior room with powerful driving.

The Delica Mini features an SUV-like styling that gives the impression of powerful driving like the Delica, a functional cabin convenient for both outdoor recreation and everyday use, spacious interior room allowing for comfort even in the rear seats, secure and pleasant road performance even when driving on unpaved surfaces such as gravel roads, MI-PILOT driver assistance technology and active safety technology. It offers an enjoyable time with family and friends in situations ranging from daily life to leisure use.

Since the pre-orders for the new Delica Mini began on January 13, the number of orders has reached about 9,000 units as of April 5. As for order trends, about 60 percent of all customers selected 4WD models, and the fully equipped Premium models accounted for over 80 percent of orders.

The vehicle's friendly, Delica-like front face, as well as the large-diameter, 15-inch tires and specially tuned shock absorbers, both exclusive equipment for the 4WD model, have gained a favorable reception. A wide range of orders have been received, mainly from families with children and customers looking to enjoy outdoor activities.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

