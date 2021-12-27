Mitsubishi Motors to reveal 2 concept cars at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will reveal a kei EV concept and a Ralliart concept car at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, which will be held from January 14 to 16 next year.

The kei EV concept is a new generation all-electric kei-car with Mitsubishi Motors-ness, founded on safety, security and comfort, as well as environmental-friendliness. It combines easy handling and practical size of a kei-car with smooth yet powerful road performance of an EV, while offering advanced driver assistance systems and connectivity.

The Ralliart concept car brings together Mitsubishi Motors' engineering and passion for Monozukuri challenges (craftsmanship). With a premium-feel and a strong sense of presence, the styling expresses the company's vision for the new Ralliart.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors

© JCN Newswire