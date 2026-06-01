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The teaser website for Mitsubishi Motors Corp's revived flagship Pajero sport utility vehicle Image: Mitsubishi Motors Corp
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Mitsubishi Motors to revive flagship Pajero SUV in Japan after 7 years

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TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will revive its flagship Pajero sport utility vehicle in Japan for the first time in seven years, with a plan to unveil the new model this fall.

The move comes as many fans have been calling for the vehicle's return, as Japan's production of the model ended in 2019 due to sluggish sales.

The Pajero was launched in 1982 and drove the boom of recreational vehicles in the 1990s. More than 3.25 million units were sold in over 170 countries and regions over its four generations, the automaker said.

The model excelled in the Dakar Rally, an automobile competition, becoming a symbol of Mitsubishi Motors, but later its sales dropped amid increased competition from rival SUVs.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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