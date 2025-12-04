Mitsubishi mulls joint vehicle production with Nissan, Honda in U.S.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp is considering joint vehicle production with Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co in the United States, where the company has no plant, sources close to the matter said.

Through the collaboration, Mitsubishi aims to mitigate the impact of the U.S. government's auto import tariffs without making a large investment to build a plant of its own in the country, the sources said.

The plan centers on using Nissan factories where output has fallen due to weaker sales. Nissan and Honda have already been exploring collaboration on vehicle production after announcing the end of their merger talks in February. Mitsubishi is an affiliate of Nissan.

The three firms have continued discussions on collaboration in some business areas including vehicle electrification.

For Nissan and Honda, joint production with Mitsubishi could enhance cost competitiveness by pooling their expertise, the sources said.

The scale, starting period and specific models under consideration were not revealed. Mitsubishi sold about 113,000 cars in the United States in the last business year.

Their negotiations will likely be concluded by next spring when Mitsubishi will announce its next mid-term business plan, according to the sources.

Heavily impacted by the U.S. tariffs, Mitsubishi fell into the red in the first half of its current business year from April, incurring a net loss of 9.23 billion yen.

© KYODO