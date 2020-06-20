Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Mitsubishi UFJ to ban financing for production of nuclear weapons

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will ban the provision of financing for the production of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction, according to the major Japanese financial group's recently revised guidelines.

The revisions to Mitsubishi UFJ's Environmental and Social Policy Framework will take effect July 1, making it the first of Japan's three megabanks to explicitly ban financing for the production of atomic weapons.

A Mitsubishi UFJ official attributed the revisions to "broad perceptions in the international community about the inhumane nature of nuclear weapons."

Mitsubishi UFJ and the two other megabanks -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc -- have refrained from investing in and extending loans to companies involved in the manufacturing of nuclear weapons and delivery missiles.

But the three lenders stopped short of specifically banning financial dealings related to the production of nuclear weapons.

In the revised guidelines, Mitsubishi UFJ states, "In light of the inhumane nature of nuclear weapons, biological and chemical weapons, and anti-personnel mines, core subsidiaries prohibit the provision of financing for the production of these weapons."

"Nuclear weapons, biological and chemical weapons, and anti-personnel mines, which are produced for use in wars and conflicts and have indiscriminate and serious effects on people including civilians, are internationally accorded great humanitarian concern, along with cluster munitions," it said.

However, the guidelines do not specifically ban the lender from engaging in dealings with nuclear-related companies and businesses involved in the manufacturing of missiles capable of carrying atomic weapons.

Major Japanese bank Resona Holdings Inc has guidelines prohibiting it from investing in nuclear weapons, anti-personnel mines and other fields.

A Resona official said the Osaka-based lender drew up the written rules in March 2018 due to rising international criticism of business engagement with companies involved in the manufacturing and development of weapons of mass destruction.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Tokyo Protest

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

3 Health Tips I Learned In Japan That Helped Me Lose 18 Kilos

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Survey Shows 55% of Readers Prefer Working From Home vs. at the Office

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Attempt to Ease Strict Entry Bans for Foreign Residents Too Little, Too Late

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Figuring out the Buttons on a Japanese Toilet

GaijinPot Blog