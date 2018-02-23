Mitsuoka unveils fully restyled Himiko convertible

Mitsuoka Motor Co unveils its restyled two-seated Himiko convertible, targeted at classic car lovers with an eye for the eccentric.

Known overseas as the Mitsuoka Roadster, the new version is based as usual on the Mazda MX-5 but is longer and heavier than before, combining exaggerated two-tone fenders with classic headlights.

The new Himiko, equipped with a 1,500 cc engine, will be sold for around 5 million yen ($46,500).

The Himiko convertible was first launched in 2008 and the first version sold 271 units, approximately 40 percent of which were exported.

Mitsuoka currently exports its products to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Britain. The company is looking to expand outside Japan, particularly in countries with large classic car markets.

"While attention is increasingly going to eco-friendly cars, my company will live or die by good looks," said Mitsuoka president Akio Mitsuoka, who remains dedicated to producing unique, old-school cars whatever the current trends.

Founded in 1968, Mitsuoka makes all of its cars by hand in the central Japan city of Toyama.

