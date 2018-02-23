Mitsuoka unveils fully restyled Himiko convertible

Mitsuoka Motor Co, a manufacturer of retro-styled automobiles, has fully restyled its two-seated Himiko convertible, targeted at classic car lovers with an eye for the eccentric.
Known overseas as the Mitsuoka Roadster, the new version is based as usual on the Mazda MX-5 but is longer and heavier than before, combining exaggerated two-tone fenders with classic headlights.
The new Himiko, equipped with a 1,500 cc engine, will be sold for around 5 million yen ($46,500).
The Himiko convertible was first launched in 2008 and the first version sold 271 units, approximately 40 percent of which were exported.
Mitsuoka currently exports its products to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Britain. The company is looking to expand outside Japan, particularly in countries with large classic car markets.
"While attention is increasingly going to eco-friendly cars, my company will live or die by good looks," said Mitsuoka president Akio Mitsuoka, who remains dedicated to producing unique, old-school cars whatever the current trends.
Founded in 1968, Mitsuoka makes all of its cars by hand in the central Japan city of Toyama.© KYODO
12 Comments
Login to comment
Thunderbird2
Yes please... what a lovely car
Alex Einz
I am in love with the Orochi... , remember seeing it one day on a street and couldnt rest till I found who made it.
Disillusioned
I think the previous model was nicer.
nandakandamanda
Sorry, but Mitsuoka does not ring my bell, to put it very politely.
joyridingonthetitanic
Looks like a futuristic hot-rod from one of those 1930s Sci-fi comics or cinema serials.
zichi
I haven't owned a car for 38 years but that would be one on my list if I did, flying along next to the sea, wife's silk headscarf flapping in the wind, twinkle in the corner of her eye, radio playing that Shirley Bassey song, "hey big spender!"
YongYang
The grill is too small, ‘cramped’ give me a Morgan Roadster over that any day.
descendent
Mitsuoka's are purely for those who put image above performance. They are basically redressed economy cars.
kohakuebisu
Mitsuoka is more of a coach builder than a car manufacturer. A coach builder is a company that builds bodywork onto a working car produced by someone else. Lots of luxury cars would be built this way with custom bodywork in the 1920s and 1930s. Duesenbergs etc.
If they are using an MX5, there must be a bigger-engined one than a 1.5. Mitsuoka's bodywork will be heavier than the original, so I think you'd want as much engine as you could get.
Kabukilover
It would fun as an extra car. Maybe hook it up to my Volvo?
Harry_Gatto
That front end is somewhat reminiscent of an XK Jag so is quite attractive but this car really needs the 2 litre engine, for me at least. Someone mentioned the grille being too small but I don't think so, it seems in proportion to me.
If I had to choose between this and the Morgan Plus 4 then I would choose this as the handling and reliability would be better but, comparing it to the Plus 8 then the choice would be different. Given the lead time for the Morgan and its price I think that the Mitsuoka is a good buy all round, particularly if one of the Mazda tuners were let loose on the engine. The MX5 is a highly successful car, the world's best selling roadster, so the car is built on a great platform.
My last sports car was an MG RV8 with a tuned 5 litre engine which I sold a few years ago and quite often wish I hadn't so I might take a closer look at this new Mitsuoka as the MX5 is looking a little dated now. My wife however may be less keen as anything like this for her is, in her words, just another Chitty Chitty Bang Bang lookalike.
marcelito
Beautiful ...love it.