Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mizuho to acquire 20% stake in Rakuten Securities

0 Comments
TOKYO

A subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group Inc will acquire an approximate 20 percent stake in online brokerage Rakuten Securities Inc for approximately 80 billion yen.

Mizuho Securities Co will acquire the shares on Nov 1, as the financial group attempts to expand its reach among younger customers, who make up the main clientele of Rakuten Securities.

Through the new partnership, Rakuten Securities, which is owned by Rakuten Group Inc, will be able to introduce face-to-face services offered by Mizuho, as well as allow its customers to trade a wide range of products currently handled by Mizuho Securities.

The move comes amid heated competition among Japanese megabanks as they attempt to poach customers through online brokerages.

Rakuten Securities is one of the most popular online brokerages in Japan, along with SBI Securities Co, with the number of accounts reaching more than 8 million as of June and its assets on deposit exceeding 17 trillion yen as of September.

Mizuho has been ramping up efforts to acquire younger customers in recent years, jointly operating PayPay Securities Corp, another online brokerage, with telecoms company SoftBank Corp.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc also announced in June its investment in internet financial giant SBI Holdings Inc.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog