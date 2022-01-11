Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mizuho online business banking services suffer another glitch

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mizuho Bank apologized Tuesday after its business customers experienced trouble using its online banking services in the morning, in yet another system failure to hit the major Japanese bank.

Clients had problems when attempting to log in to their online accounts for more than three hours through around 11:30 a.m. and were asked to make transactions using an ATM or over the counter.

Mizuho suffered a total of nine incidents between February and December last year, including the shutdown of about 80 percent of its ATMs, and received business improvement orders from the Financial Services Agency in September and November.

One of the country's three megabanks is expected to announce next Monday a set of measures to prevent a recurrence.

Its parent Mizuho Financial Group Inc is set to decide next Monday that Masahiro Kihara, its senior executive officer, will succeed Tatsufumi Sakai as president in April, company sources said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo