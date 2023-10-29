Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jean-Eric Paquet, EU Ambassador to Japan, poses with university students at the Model European Union event in Tokyo on Sunday.
business

Model European Union event held in Tokyo

TOKYO

The first ever Model European Union event in Japan was held at the University of Tokyo, Komaba Campus, over the weekend.

Funded by the EU, the Model European Union is one of the EU’s flagship educational initiatives, aimed at giving university students insights into the inner workings of its institutions.

At the Tokyo event, 28 students from across the capital simulated the EU’s policymaking processes to combat climate change, role-playing as representatives of the EU’s 28 member states and the European Commission.

At the end of the event, four participants – representing France, Hungary, Portugal and Spain – were selected for their preparation and debate performance, and awarded with study trips to EU institutions in Brussels, Belgium.

The Model European Union has previously been held in Canada, Korea and several European countries.

