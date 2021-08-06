Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Earns Moderna
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, Thursday, Aug. 5, pushing the vaccine developer into a profit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
business

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4 bil in Q2 sales

8 Comments
By TOM MURPHY
BOSTON

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit.

The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose.

Moderna’s announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine remained effective months after the second dose and had become a top seller. It brought in nearly half the company’s revenue — $7.84 billion from direct sales and revenue split with its partner, Germany’s BioNTech.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s only commercially approved product. It also is developing several vaccines that aim to guard against the flu, Zika and HIV among other viruses. Those are all in early stages of clinical testing, according to its website.

The company also is testing a potential booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, Moderna earned $2.78 billion in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $117,000 last year, before its vaccine received emergency use authorization in the U.S. and other countries to fight the global pandemic.

The company brought in $4.35 billion in total revenue, thanks to the vaccine and some grants. Earnings per share totaled $6.46.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected, on average, earnings of $6.01 per share on $4.29 billion in revenue.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency authorization for use in more than 50 countries.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc also said Thursday that it completed enrollment in an early-stage study of its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, which could be easier to store and distribute. The company also said it will explore a combination vaccine that aims to offer protection against the flu, COVID-19 and other viruses.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Making money from hysteria...great!

Lets give everyone a third "booster" shot and make more money... shameless!

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Such good fortune that the pandemic arrived just as the new mRNA vaccines had been developed. It has certainly saved the reputation of an industry that had taken a few dents from the opioid scandal.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

The long term story will be all the other vaccines which become possible using the mRNA techniques and how existing vaccines that aren't over 90% effective can be vastly improved.

The change to the vaccination world from mRNA is just as great as when the first cowpox innoculations for wealthy Europeans were used against smallpox. The world will be very different.

And mRNA has many other capabilities. Small groups of subjects with sickle cell have been using mRNA treatments to effectively cure that deadly disease.

The world is changing. The $4B is next to nothing compared to what is coming.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Thank you Moderna and Pfizer

1 ( +3 / -2 )

I hope more people are starting to understand the massive incentive they have for getting those cheap, safe, and effective repurposed drugs banned.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I hope more people are starting to understand the massive incentive they have for getting those cheap, safe, and effective repurposed drugs banned.

That would be placebo, and it is unethical, even if inert drugs are used, much more with drugs that not only don't give any benefit but also come with health risks

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Moderna and Pfizer are the gold standard, if you can locate them. Literally, the gold standard, each vial worth its weight in gold.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Hold your horses. Let's wait for more data and make sure these wonder vaccines live up to the hype or take us down the pipe. Ongoing safety data review!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo