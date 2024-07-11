Momotaro Jeans launches rebrand to become a global denim brand from Japan

Momotaro Jeans, renowned for creating the finest work of denim by melding the exquisite craftsmanship of Kojima, Okayama, will launch a rebrand to further expand as a global denim brand from Japan. To promote the allure of Japanese Denim both domestically and internationally, we will open a new store "MOMOTARO JEANS KYOTO" on Shinmonzen-dori in Kyoto on Saturday, July 13 th 2024. Additionally, a new brand website (momotaro-jeans.com) will launch on the same day, conveying our new brand message seamlessly across both offline and digital platforms.

MOMOTARO JEANS, established in 26 countries and regions worldwide, views denim not merely as a fashion item but as a beautiful "tool" that enriches life and captures the daily experiences of its wearer over time. By carefully selecting materials and paying meticulous attention to the details of dyeing, weaving, and sewing, we create denim that embodies a refined lifestyle.

Through this rebrand launch, MOMOTARO JEANS will introduce fabric developments that further enhance the beauty of our signature deep indigo "TOKUNO BLUE" *1 and incorporate patterns that emphasize timeless silhouettes, ensuring our designs remain sophisticated and enduring. By inheriting and evolving the values of traditional Japanese techniques and the local craftsmanship spirit that our brand has always cherished, we aim to propose denim that can be embraced by an even wider audience.

*1 TOKUNO BLUE TOKUNO means "highly concentrated" in Japanese. “TOKUNO BLUE” deep indigo jeans are crafted exclusively by MOMOTARO JEANS with the compiled knowledge and skills of its artisans. These durable jeans allow wearers to enjoy unique color fading that reflects their lifestyle over time. To further promote the globalization of MOMOTARO JEANS, we are creating new value by combining modernized design with artisanal craftsmanship, and the creative direction is by SIMONE led by Kaie Murakami. The newly unveiled brand logo, designed by Kazuki Kobayashi, expresses the authenticity and evolution of MOMOTARO JEANS, which is highly regarded worldwide. The logo incorporates the interpretation of traditional Japanese emblems, reimagined in a contemporary context.

The new store "MOMOTARO JEANS KYOTO" located in Kyoto, a city where diverse people from around the world come together, is designed by AS, the architectural unit of Jun Aoki and Masatoshi Shinagawa, renowned for their work on public buildings such as the KYOCERA Museum of Art and numerous commercial and residential projects both domestically and internationally. The store, which opens on Saturday, July 13 th 2024 on Shinmonzen-dori, embodies the MOMOTARO JEANS brand, preserving the beauty of traditional Kyoto townhouses while skillfully blending old materials with new ones to pass down the values we have built to the next generation.

Additionally, MOMOTARO JEANS is launching a new brand website to serve both as a sales channel and a branding tool, aiming to communicate the new denim expressions of MOMOTARO JEANS to audiences across borders. The site addresses the challenges of choosing denim, such as a wide range of sizes and hemming, by offering solutions that ensure a seamless user experience, along with aftercare information, providing an experience equivalent to visiting a physical store. The website will go live on Thursday, July 11 th with sales commencing on Saturday, July 13 th.

MOMOTARO JEANS Product Line Up

STANDARD The timeless new standard that highlights “TOKUNO BLUE.” To accentuate the indigo color of the warp threads, we have re-evaluated the denim composition and selected finer weft threads. Additionally, we have applied a process to minimize post-wash shrinkage, thereby reducing the disadvantages of rigid (unwashed) denim.

SILK By using silk, which is highly challenging to weave with vintage power looms, we achieved a smooth texture. The unique denim composition that leverages the properties of silk results in a glossy, refined denim that retains the beauty of its rigid form.

CASHMERE By using cashmere, which is highly challenging to weave with vintage power looms, we achieved a lightweight feel that contrasts with its substantial appearance. The brand's unique special processing maximizes the softness of the cashmere, creating exceptional denim.

CLASSIC Characterized by its richly textured fabric and two stripes, this line inherits the original spirit of MOMOTARO JEANS. It combines strength with a soft, comfortable fit.

EXCLUSIVE Using natural Japanese indigo and traditional ash fermentation dyeing methods, this unique product showcases warp threads that express the intricate details only possible with MOMOTARO JEANS. It represents a new aesthetic of Japanese traditional craftsmanship.

Creative Partners

SIMONE A professional branding group led by Kaie Murakami, founded in 2003. Specializing in the fashion, beauty, and luxury sectors, SIMONE has successfully handled branding for over 350 high-profile companies both domestically and internationally. With consistent direction, we provide comprehensive solutions ranging from consulting to communication design and output production. Our strategic approach and strong execution capabilities drive business success.

AS Co. Ltd. An architectural design unit led by Jun Aoki and Masatoshi Shinagawa. Originally founded in 1991 as Jun Aoki Architecture and Planning, the firm was reorganized in 2020 when Masatoshi Shinagawa joined as a partner. Notable works include the Kyoto City Art Museum (commonly known as the Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art) and the PEAK Observation Deck at Senkoji Temple.

Kazuki Kobayashi Graphic Designer. After graduating from Tama Art University, worked as a designer at Shiseido Co., Ltd. before starting a freelance career in 2019. Currently a part-time lecturer at Joshibi University of Art and Design and Tama Art University.

Store Information Name: MOMOTARO JEANS KYOTO Grand Opening Date: Saturday, June 13 th, 2024 Business Hours: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Address: 256 Umemoto-cho, 3-chome, Yamatooji Higashi-iru, Shinmonzen-dori, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto, Japan Access: 5-minute walk from Sanjo Keihan Station (Kyoto Municipal Subway Tozai Line), 5-minute walk from Gion Shijo Station (Keihan Railway)

About MOMOTARO JEANS MOMOTARO JEANS is a Japanese denim brand, born in 2006 in the Kojima district of Okayama prefecture, known as the birthplace of “Japanese Denim.” From its start, MOMOTARO JEANS has been committed to integrated manufacturing, from material selection, dyeing, weaving, and sewing.

Official Website: https://www.momotarojeans.com

