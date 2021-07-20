Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

More Japanese business leaders to skip Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

12 Comments
TOKYO

The list of Japanese business leaders skipping the opening ceremony of the unconventional Tokyo Olympics this week expanded on Tuesday, joined by top-tier sponsor Panasonic Corp and the country's three major business organizations.

The additions underscore more corporate executives taking a step back from the sporting event held under the coronavirus pandemic and public unease, walking a thin line trying to avoid reputational damage to their companies.

Top-tier sponsor Panasonic said CEO Yuki Kusumi will not attend the ceremony on Friday to mark the opening of what could be an extravaganza without the pandemic, a day after another sponsor, Toyota Motor Corp, said its President Akio Toyoda will not be attending.

Panasonic also said it plans to limit senior executives taking part to a minimum necessary for operational reasons. Chairman Kazuhiro Tsuga will participate in the ceremony as vice president of the organizing committee of the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren said it told the organizing committee last Friday that Chairman Masakazu Tokura will not be joining the opening event.

"I took various factors into consideration comprehensively," Tokura said during a press conference on Tuesday. "I will cheer the athletes with my family at home."

The heads of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry -- Kengo Sakurada and Akio Mimura -- are also planning not to attend, the organizations said.

Despite a pledge by the government and organizers to make the event "safe and secure," the Japanese public remains divided and opposition to holding the games in unusual settings is strong.

With no spectators allowed at venues in Tokyo, now placed under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency, some sponsors are somewhat distancing themselves from the Olympics that run through Aug 8.

Toyota, a worldwide Olympic partner, said Monday it will not air TV commercials related to the games in Japan, with Chief Communication Officer Jun Nagata suggesting it is harder to garner support for the sporting event for "various reasons."

Among domestic sponsors, NEC Corp, Fujitsu Ltd and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp have said their presidents or senior executives will not take part in the opening ceremony.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

12 Comments
Login to comment

So who really support Olympics now?

6 ( +6 / -0 )

The govners’ take their ‘cut’ of the pirates’ booty and slink away.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

.. too cliche to mention rats and a sinking ship but hey .. it is what it is ..

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Bet Nissan executives will be there, scullking around the free drinks bar.

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Kudos to Panasonic, Toyota and others. While it is likely too late to cancel contracts with the crooked IOC - why would they wish to be associated with such a trainwreck?

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Island of misfits Olympics

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Seems like “Ten-Chan” as my dead mother-in-law used to call the Emperor, is going to be a bit lonely.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well. A few are aware of optics. And perhaps genuine in making known their absence.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

correct move.

boycott tokyo olympics.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

It’s sort of hard to have fun in a pandemic…

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They are going out of business so why be there with no business!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

These companies are very wise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo