More than 2,800 food, beverage items to cost more from April

The prices of more than 2,800 food and drink items will be hiked in April, the largest increase in six months.

According to Teikoku Databank, the price increases are mainly due to higher costs of imported raw materials, the weak yen and higher transportation rates.

Morinaga & Co will increase the prices of products such as Chocolate Ball and Hi-Chew, while Fujiya will increase the prices of Milky and Country Ma’am products.

Nippon Ham and Ito Ham will raise the prices of ham, bacon, sausages and frozen foods. Kikkoman will also increase the prices of tomato ketchup, sauce and various condiments and spices.

Some companies are reducing package and bottle sizes rather than hike prices,

Apart from food and beverages, prices of paper products will also increase. Daio Paper, Oji Nepia and Nippon Paper Crecia will raise the prices of tissues, toilet paper and other paper products.

In other industries, delivery companies Sagawa Express and Yamato Transport and Sagawa Express will increase parcel delivery fees by up to 7%.

