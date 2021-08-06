More U.S. companies require employees to be vaccinated

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, slaughterhouses to airlines, more American firms are demanding their employees get COVID-19 vaccines to return to the workplace, and are willing to fire them if they violate the rule.
CNN news network terminated three employees who flouted the policy and went to work without being immunized against the coronavirus.
"Let me be clear -- we have a zero-tolerance policy on this," CNN Chair Jeff Zucker wrote in a memo to employees that was tweeted Thursday by a reporter for the channel.
While experts say they have the legal authority to do so, corporations had been reluctant to take this step earlier in the pandemic, possibly fearing a political backlash.
But as firms have moved to re-open their offices, U.S. vaccination rates have stalled at around 50 percent and infections have surged due to the Delta variant.
United Airlines boss Scott Kirby, who in January said he was considering a vaccine requirement, on Friday announced 67,000 U.S.-based workers will have to be vaccinated by the end of October.
"We know some of you will disagree with this decision," he wrote in a message to employees.
"But, we have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than to ensure your safety when you're at work, and the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated."
Employers have the right to require workers returning to their offices to be vaccinated, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Eric Feldman, professor of health law and medical ethics at the University of Pennsylvania, said CNN was justified in firing workers, if the rules were clearly laid out.
"Putting oneself at risk by not getting vaccinated is foolish, but putting others at risk is clearly unethical and, in many cases, illegal, and it should be grounds for dismissal," he said.
Wall Street firms have been pushing for personnel to return to in-person work, and investment bank Morgan Stanley and asset manager BlackRock said in June that only vaccinated employees would be allowed in their offices.
In Silicon Valley, tech behemoths Google, Facebook and Microsoft have announced similar rules in recent days.
Meat producer Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that vaccination will be mandatory for all employees, in offices and slaughterhouses, starting November 1.
With the explosion of infections linked to the Delta variant, "this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce," said Claudia Coplein, the company's chief medical officer.
Slightly less than half of Tyson's employees have been vaccinated so far, matching the national average.
Companies had been "waiting to see how many employees would do it on their own" before resorting to mandates, said Peter Cappelli, professor of management at the Wharton School.
But "so many people have come to believe that it is legitimate to object to being vaccinated that employers are worried there will be political pushback on them from a mandate," he told AFP.
Retail chain Walmart, the country's largest private employer, made vaccines mandatory for head office employees, but not for workers in supermarkets and warehouses.
Cappelli notes those stores tend to be in rural areas where anti-vaccine sentiment is high.
As many companies are struggling to find workers, especially for low-wage positions, they may not want to risk scaring away potential applicants.
"We would have hoped that we would have been out of this mess by now. And we're not, because a lot of people don't trust the system," Michael Urban of the University of New Haven told AFP.
Now that some major corporations have taken the step, others are likely to follow, he said. But for small companies struggling to survive, he believes it would be easier if authorities announced a broad vaccine mandate.© 2021 AFP
Burning Bush
I'll work hard and I'll follow reasonable rules.
But my body is off limits.
This is akin to bosses asking a worker to cut her hair or eat certain foods or get liposuction.
The company owns my labor, not my body.
mninyoko
Again, BB, your focus is on you. But these policies are not intended to dictate what you do with your body or your "personal freedoms"... it is a public health issue! They are intended to ensure safety and health of many people, not just you!
And in your examples, if a condition for employment are any of those examples, then an employee will either comply or not be employed.
Finally, a company does not own your labor -- it compensates you for performing labor. And if you disagree with a condition imposed while performing said labor, you are entitled to find alternative employment.
Doranku
But Burning Bush, I will not work in an office with unvacced coworkers. The company will need to choose which people they want to keep coming in to the office.
Mr Kipling
I hope Japan follows suit...... when people have had the chance to get vaccinated that is.
No vaccine... no job.
No vaccine.... no flights.
No vaccine.... no train pass
No vaccine..... no friends!
Burning Bush
We live in a society, that means you need to have some tolerance.
If you don't want your office to have diversity and inclusion you should work elsewhere.
thepersoniamnow
I see these claims as true, if it were also fact that the vaccines actually stop the virus.
But since you can be reinfected and infect others, and also since the most vaccinated countries on the planet are now re entering lockdowns, time will tell.
I see the fact that large corporations who can also help the planet and actually stop deaths in poor nations, just in reality insist that rich nations get multiple expensive jabs.
Matej
no comment.weird and strange same time.
nishikat
Vaccines, sanitizer, and masks. The vaccine is last line of defense. Because if Trump people don't want the vaccine it means they will be careless in other ways and I don't want them on the same airplane as I am. Go Enforcement!!!
Desert Tortoise
The Navy poked me full of different vaccines and I had no choice about it if I wanted to remain in the Navy. The Yellow Fever shot was an sob, made grown men stagger after receiving it and you were a little sick for a couple of days afterwards. I don't have a lot of sympathy for those refusing to be vaccinated against this pandemic. It is the only way out and those who stubbornly resist are doing nothing but prolong this misery. Be and adult and get vaccinated. Some things are larger than your immediate wants.
Seapig
@thepersoniamnow
95-97% effective isn’t bad but, for comparison, can you tell me the effective index of the smallpox vaccine since that virus was certainly stopped?
BigYen
It’s pretty apparent now that some people regard themselves and their beliefs as sacrosanct and have no respect for the opinions or welfare of the majority. You have a choice. If you don’t want to work in a workplace where no-one wants to work with you because you, of your own free volition, choose not to be vaccinated against COVID, then you are going to have to work elsewhere. This pandemic has gone on for long enough now, society cannot afford to indulge the whims of people who refuse to support each and every possible solution to end it.
thepersoniamnow
Nishikat
Trump people??? I am Japanese thank you very much.
Feel kinda sad for Americans who are always blaming Liberals or Trump for everything, as if we humans are actually divided along those lines.
I hear reasons for not getting the vaccine all the time. Some of them seems ridiculous to me, and others not so much.
Theres good reason for folks to be wary since there have been many lies about the origin of the virus, the WHO also lied about the virus and covered for China. If you lie and do not tell the truth, then it’s harder to be believed later, even when you are telling the truth.
This isn’t some crazy conspiracy, it’s what many average people are saying.
theFu
The Pfizer shot didn't cause me any issues either. The first was just the needle pain, but the 2nd had no needle pain and ZERO other problems. I was ready to be sick for 1-2 days, but that didn't happen. Seems 25% of vaccinated people have no impact. Some of my extremely fit family members were on their backs for 2 full days from the 2nd pfizer shot. Just goes to show that we are all just a little different, but mostly the same.
Yellow Fever shot didn't impact me in that way. They are only good for 10 yrs, so I need to get a booster before going back to the jungles. I recall that was an expensive shot. Most are $20-$40, but YF was $150+ and I had to wait over 3 weeks until enough other patients wanted it too before they'd open the vile.
Commodore Perry
For me, just arm pain after the first shot, and 1 day of fatigue after the second shot.
Older people have fewer reactions on average than younger people who get this shot.
nishikat
Yes, I'm a non Trump people and most Trump people think the Covid 19 is poison because Tucker said so. Who said anything about Liberal. I just want someone non Trump
Sounds like the beginning of a Zombie apocalypse Hollywood movie. Are the Delta and further as well as worse episodes coming from this same lab as well? We need to send 007 to find out.