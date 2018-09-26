More work-linked deaths, illnesses found at Mitsubishi Electric

Labor authorities have recognized that four Mitsubishi Electric Corp employees suffered mental and physical illnesses due to work, two of whom killed themselves, company officials revealed Thursday.

The revelation follows an earlier case in 2016 when a male employee at the Tokyo-based electronics manufacturer was recognized as having become mentally ill due to overwork at its research and development center.

The four employees, who were recognized as having suffered work-related illnesses by the authorities between 2014 and 2017, include a 28-year-old in Nagoya who committed suicide in 2012 and an employee in Hyogo Prefecture who committed suicide in 2016.

The other two, one in Hyogo and one at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, both suffered brain illnesses.

For employees recognized as having suffered a work-related illness, benefits include medical coverage as well as leave compensation.

"We take a serious view of this matter. We have been working to protect the health of our employees by managing their working hours," the company said in a statement.

The last three had been working under the "discretionary labor system" the company introduced in 2004 which only compensates workers for a fixed number of overtime hours rather than the actual hours they may have to work.

It was similarly applied to some 10,000 of its employees before the company scrapped the system this March.

The company said the scrapping of the system was unrelated to any of the five cases, but was aimed at getting a better understanding of its employees' working hours so it could reduce them.

The system was at the heart of a controversy earlier this year as the Japanese government under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sought to make more businesses introduce it to curb the country's long working hours, but supportive data the labor ministry provided were later found to be faulty.

Opposition parties have argued the system would encourage even longer working hours without payment.

In June, the Japanese parliament enacted into law a bill for revising labor laws while excluding clauses on the system.

The legislation included setting a legal cap on overtime, ensuring "equal pay for equal work" for regular and nonregular workers, and exempting skilled professional workers with high wages from working-hour regulations.

