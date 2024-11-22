Mori Building acquires stake in Manhattan landmark One Vanderbilt Avenue

Mori Building Co Ltd, Japan's leading urban landscape developer, announced Friday that its U.S. subsidiary Mori Building (U.S.A.) LLC has acquired a stake in the One Vanderbilt from SL Green Realty Corp, New York City’s largest office landlord.

One Vanderbilt opened in 2020 as a striking addition to the Manhattan skyline. Its prime location at the intersection of 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue is in the heart of the Midtown business district, the epicenter of the city's economic and cultural activity and home to numerous international financial institutions. The building is directly connected to Grand Central Terminal, a major transportation hub in New York City.

The 59-story, 430-meter tower was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), the renowned architectural firm that designed Tokyo’s iconic Roppongi Hills Mori Tower and other notable structures. With a total rental floor area of 142,000 m2, One Vanderbilt combines office, commercial and dining space, including a Michelin-starred restaurant. A standout feature is the glass-and-mirrored SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck, which attracts a steady stream of tourists with its breathtaking views of the city.

Source: Mori Building Co

© Japan Today