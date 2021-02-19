Mori Building, Aman Resorts conclude partnership for major development in heart of Tokyo

Mori Building Co Ltd, Japan’s leading urban landscape developer, announced Thursday that it will partner with Aman, the operator of diverse world-class luxury hotels and resorts, in the Toranomon-Azabudai Urban Redevelopment Project, a massive urban renewal undertaking that will revitalize a large area of central Tokyo when completed in 2023.

The two main outcomes of the partnership will be the branded residence Aman Residences, Tokyo and luxury hotel Janu Tokyo, Aman’s sister brand, marking the debut of the Janu brand in Japan.

Shingo Tsuji, president and CEO of Mori Building, said: “Tokyo must add to its magnetic power if it is to succeed in its competition with the world’s greatest cities. Mori Building is joining hands with Aman, which operates diverse world-class resorts, to provide a world-leading residential environment and hotel unlike anything ever seen in Tokyo, where people will achieve harmony with nature as well as connect with and inspire others through creativity. By realizing this new form of ‘urban wellness,’ Mori Building will enhance Tokyo's magnetic power.”

Vladislav Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman and Janu, said: “Launching our first urban Aman Residences in Japan is a milestone moment in the history of Aman and speaks to our brand’s close relationship and symbiosis with this country and its incredibly special culture. Working with leading developers Mori Building, and being part of the Toranomon-Azabudai project, will enable us to bring to life Aman’s fifth development within Japan, this time offering a permanent sanctuary for owners as well as exclusive access to the Aman lifestyle. Furthermore, it will provide the setting for Janu Tokyo. In this hub of culture and art, we want to connect guests to the heart of this vibrant community and offer a chance for creative expression.”

Aman Residences, Tokyo will be located on floors 54–64 of the 330-meter A District Tower. It will offer 91 hotel-branded residences with exclusive services, including a residents-only Aman Spa. The Tower’s sophisticated architectural design is the masterful work of Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects (USA) and interior design has been crafted by Yabu Pushelberg (Canada).

Aman’s luxury hotel brand Janu will make its Japan debut with Janu Tokyo on floors 1–13 in the B-2 District Tower. The hotel is designed by Denniston (Malaysia) under the leadership of Jean-Michel Gathy. In addition to approx. 120 luxury rooms, all offering excellent views of a central square filled with lush greenery, Janu Tokyo will boast Japan’s largest spa (some 3,500 m²) with spa treatment and a fitness center, six restaurants, and a cafe and bars for leisure and business gatherings. Janu Tokyo will welcome guests from around the world.

