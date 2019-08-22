Mori Building announces massive urban regeneration project in central Tokyo

Mori Building Co President and CEO Shingo Tsuji stands with models of the company's newest redevelopment project in Tokyo on Thursday.

By Mai Shoji

Mori Building Co, one of Japan's major urban landscape developers, on Thursday announced it has begun construction on its Toranomon-Azabudai District Category 1 Urban Redevelopment Project, a massive project aimed at revitalizing a large area of central Tokyo. It will include residences, offices, a luxury hotel, retail shops, restaurants, cultural facilities, and an international school.

The landscape developer has become the epitome of capitalism in Tokyo, especially within Minato ward, forging signature landmarks such as the Ark Hills complex, Roppongi Hills, Omotesando Hills and Toranomon Hills.

“We’ve invested everything we’ve learned from our past projects into this new development,” said Shingo Tsuji, president and CEO of Mori Building Co Ltd, the king of urban developers, revealing the cost of the company's latest project at 580 billion yen.

The core concept is “Modern Urban Village” covering approximately 8.1 hectares - as stated, a good comparison to New York’s Rockefeller Center. Although the proportion seems less than the Mori Co's previous projects, it will occupy more floor space, with a 330-meter-tall, 64-story main tower and a few more buildings, in which some 20,000 workers and 3,500 residents are expected to work and live.

With safety and security measures of paramount importance, the city-within-a-city is designed to create a space to escape to, rather than flee from, and a retreat into urban nature surrounded by greenery. The core theme is “Green & Wellness” which offers more than two hectares of green space, including a huge 6,000-square-meter central square filled with nature. As for eco-friendliness, 100% of the electricity supplied to the neighborhood will be generated from renewable resources.

“We believe Tokyo needs to become a real diver-city where offices, workers, and people from all the world feel comfortable to reside in," Tsuji explained. "Having said that, studying is very important. I believe there are not enough international schools in Japan compared to our surrounding countries, so we decided to invite the British International School with students covering 50 nationalities.”

According to Tsuji, the philosophy of the late former CEO of Mori Building Co was, “You must challenge new things, otherwise the world will never change. When you settle for a compromise, you will never be satisfied with the end product.” Tsuji added, “Some people comment that Mori Building never seems to fail. But in fact, we never stop until we succeed, so it only looks as though we have never failed.”

It has taken the Toranomon-Azabudai project 30 years to come this far and its completion is scheduled for the end of March 2023.

