Mori Building completes construction of Toranomon Hills Business Tower

Leading urban landscape developer Mori Building Co Ltd announced Tuesday that it has completed construction of the Toranomon Hills Business Tower, part of the Toranomon 1-chome Type 1 City Redevelopment Project. The new building is scheduled to open in April.

Toranomon Hills Business Tower is a 36-story tower complex offering some 96,000 square meters of large-scale office space as well as around 7,600 square meters of retail space for shops and restaurants. The Tower is directly connected to the new Toranomon Hills station on the Hibiya subway line, which will commence partial service from June 6 this year; it is also connected to the existing Ginza subway line Toranomon station via an underground pedestrian walkway.

A bus terminal will be located on the first floor for various bus lines, including the Bus Rapid Transit service which will connect the city center, and waterfront areas and airport limousine buses connecting the Toranomon area directly to Haneda airport. In addition, when Loop Road No. 2 is fully opened, it will enhance accessibility to Haneda Airport. Toranomon Hills will serve as a new "Gateway of Tokyo" which will connect central Tokyo with the world.

An incubation center called ARCH with an area of around 3,800 square meters will host innovators in various fields, allowing them to collaborate on new business ventures by large-scale enterprises. ARCH aims to be a base for Japan's unique innovation ecosystem.

Mori Building is currently constructing Toranomon Hills Residential Tower, which is planned to be completed in January 2021, and (tentative name) Toranomon Hills Station Tower, which has been co-developed with the new Toranomon Hills station on the Hibiya subway line and completion of which is planned for July 2023.

