Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mori Building completes construction of Toranomon Hills Business Tower

0 Comments
TOKYO

Leading urban landscape developer Mori Building Co Ltd announced Tuesday that it has completed construction of the Toranomon Hills Business Tower, part of the Toranomon 1-chome Type 1 City Redevelopment Project. The new building is scheduled to open in April.

Toranomon Hills Business Tower is a 36-story tower complex offering some 96,000 square meters of large-scale office space as well as around 7,600 square meters of retail space for shops and restaurants. The Tower is directly connected to the new Toranomon Hills station on the Hibiya subway line, which will commence partial service from June 6 this year; it is also connected to the existing Ginza subway line Toranomon station via an underground pedestrian walkway.

A bus terminal will be located on the first floor for various bus lines, including the Bus Rapid Transit service which will connect the city center, and waterfront areas and airport limousine buses connecting the Toranomon area directly to Haneda airport. In addition, when Loop Road No. 2 is fully opened, it will enhance accessibility to Haneda Airport. Toranomon Hills will serve as a new "Gateway of Tokyo" which will connect central Tokyo with the world.

An incubation center called ARCH with an area of around 3,800 square meters will host innovators in various fields, allowing them to collaborate on new business ventures by large-scale enterprises. ARCH aims to be a base for Japan's unique innovation ecosystem.

Mori Building is currently constructing Toranomon Hills Residential Tower, which is planned to be completed in January 2021, and (tentative name) Toranomon Hills Station Tower, which has been co-developed with the new Toranomon Hills station on the Hibiya subway line and completion of which is planned for July 2023.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining