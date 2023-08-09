Mori Building to open Azabudai Hills on Nov 24

Mori Building Co., Ltd., Japan’s leading urban landscape developer, announced Tuesday that Azabudai Hills, a multi-use complex and new world-class neighborhood in Central Tokyo, will open on November 24. This Toranomon-Azabudai District Category 1 Urban Redevelopment Project has been promoted by Mori Building, others and around 300 landowners for approximately 35 years.

Embracing the concept of “Modern Urban Village,” Azabudai Hills is a nature-rich landmark with a world-class business center, attractive retail and residential facilities and a huge open space filled with lush greenery that brings people together. Mori Building’s vision is for Azabudai Hills to become a "Green & Wellness" community, where people live harmoniously with nature and lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Spanning a vast area of approx. 8.1 hectares, Azabudai Hills boasts an impressive 24,000 square meters of lush greenery, providing a total floor area of approximately 861,700 square meters that accommodates diverse urban functions, including offices, residences, retail facilities, cultural facilities, educational institutions and medical facilities.

Azabudai Hills has garnered support from partners who share the vision of creating a green-rich environment and realizing a new urban lifestyle within an integrated urban development.

Among the partners are the Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine; the British School in Tokyo, one of the largest international schools in the city center; Janu Tokyo, the world's first sister-brand hotel of Aman; the Tokyo Venture Capital Hub, which brings together around 70 Japanese venture capitals; approximately 150 retail stores including luxury brands and Azabudai Hills Market; and the renowned Mori Building Digital Art Museum: EPSON teamLab Borderless, previously located in Odaiba. All these exceptional establishments are set to open in Azabudai Hills. Some facilities in Azabudai Hills will open gradually after December 2023.

