Toranomon Hills Station Tower to open in Tokyo in autumn

Leading urban landscape developer Mori Building Co Ltd announced Tuesday that the 49-story Toranomon Hills Station Tower will open in the autumn. With the birth of Toranomon Hills Station Tower, which currently is being thoroughly integrated with Toranomon Hills Station, the entire Toranomon Hills area, which has been expanding and evolving at an unprecedented speed toward the realization of a new international hub and global business center, will be completed as a "city" boasting a scale and impact comparable to that of Roppongi Hills.

Photo: Mori Building Co

Toranomon Hills Station Tower is a multi-purpose 266-meter high tower with 49 floors above ground and 4 floors underground. By integrating the overall development with Toranomon Hills Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line, the tower will be complemented by a large and bustling station plaza and a pedestrian deck measuring 20 meters in width above Sakurada-dori Avenue (National Route 1), offering access to Toranomon Hills Mori Tower's Oval Square. By strengthening and expanding the local multilevel transportation network on the ground, underground and the deck-level, the Station Tower will greatly enhance the Toranomon Hills as a transportation node and will enliven the entire area by significantly improving pedestrian flows.

The Station Tower will offer world-class office space, as well as retail facilities integrated with the station plaza and a hotel making its debut in Tokyo. The tower's top-most level will be home to Tokyo Node, an interactive communication facility consisting of halls, galleries, pool, restaurants, and other facilities fully capable of creating new values, ideas and business transcending domains such as business, art and technology, aimed at sharing creativity with the world. With the birth of Tokyo Node, Toranomon Hills will evolve into a "communication hub" that attracts highly experienced and influential people from throughout the world for business creation and innovation that will be shared globally.

Starting with Mori Tower, completed in 2014 through integral development with Loop Road No. 2, Toranomon Hills has expanded and evolved in a rapid speed with the completion of Business Tower (2020) and Residential Tower (2022). The Toranomon Hills will be expanded to 7.5ha and total floor space of some 800,000 square meters with the opening of Toranomon Hills Station Tower in autumn. The area is steadily evolving as a mixed‐use complex integrated with urban infrastructures such as road and subway, with an impact comparable to that of Mori Building's epoch-making Roppongi Hills.

Source: Mori Building Co

© Japan Today