 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mos Burger chain operator to start recruiting foreign workers

0 Comments
TOKYO

The operator of the Mos Burger chain will start recruiting skilled foreign workers to help restaurants cope with Japan's labor shortage, officials of the fast food company have said, in a rare move for the sector.

Mos Food Services Inc. will first introduce workers with skilled worker visas to its franchisees nationwide, with an eye to expanding the business to restaurants outside the group in the future, the officials said.

Potential new hires will receive training required to work in the Mos Burger chain, such as how to speak to customers and handle ingredients, at an educational institution it has tied up with in Vietnam.

The company expects to begin recruiting workers next spring in accordance with the needs of franchisees, with the chain already having applied for approval with related agencies.

Mos Food Services has been offering training and jobs to people in Vietnam since 2019, when Japan launched the specified skilled worker program, leading to the employment of 37 workers currently at its headquarters and restaurants directly run by the company.

But its franchisees face challenges in hiring skilled foreign workers as they have to recruit workers on their own, while they also lack know-how in assisting them after they come to Japan, the company said.

The new staffing program will also introduce support measures to help foreign workers adjust to life in Japan smoothly by assisting them with securing housing and offering consultation services, it said.

"Stores cannot operate without workers," Tsutomu Kawakoshi, executive officer at Mos Food Services, told Kyodo News. "It makes sense for the headquarters to step up efforts to secure more talent."

Efforts to tap more foreign workers have been accelerating in recent years in the restaurant sector, which has been hit hard by the recent labor crunch due to long working hours and relatively low wages.

Watami Co, the operator of an izakaya Japanese-style pub chain, has set up a subsidiary focusing chiefly on recruiting foreign workers, while Chinese restaurant chain operator Hiday Hidaka Corp has been ramping up hiring of specified skilled workers.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog