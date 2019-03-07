Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The New car Bugatti La voiture Noire is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
business

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

1 Comment
GENEVA

The most expensive new car ever sold is a one-off Bugatti luxury sports car that has gone for 16.7 million euros ($18.9 million).

"La Voiture Noire" — French for "The Black Car" — is a low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti's trademark front grille.

The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva auto show this week, and said Thursday that it had been sold at what it and industry experts said was a record price for a new car.

The identity of the buyer was not revealed, though the buzz surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti's image as a maker of luxury trophy cars.

Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, said: "The true form of luxury is individuality."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

I think I’ll buy two, a black one to drive at night and a white one for daytime.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

