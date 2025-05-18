Most female execs doubt Japan will hit 30% goal for women in top jobs

Over half of female business leaders in Japan doubt the country will reach its target of having women occupy 30 percent of top corporate roles by 2030, citing slow shifts in views among its male-dominated executive class.

In a Kyodo News survey of 41 senior women, including CEOs and auditors at major firms, 73 percent said a shift in how top management views the issue is needed to increase the number of women in senior roles, while 54 percent cited the need to change company culture.

The government has asked firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime Market to up the ratio of female executives to 30 percent or more by 2030. However, 54 percent of respondents said the target will not be reached, while 29 percent said it will.

A 2024 Kyodo News analysis found that women held 16.2 percent of high-level roles at Japan's top companies. The country trails its Group of Seven peers, which average 38.8 percent, according to Cabinet Office data.

Asked why the imbalance persists in Japan, 71 percent of those surveyed pointed to the "effects of traditional gendered divisions of labor," while 63 percent attributed it to "work-life balance issues."

Around 80 percent of respondents said they would encourage younger generations of women to aim for senior positions, with none saying they would not.

The survey conducted from mid-March through early May coincides with the 40th anniversary of the enactment of Japan's law on equal opportunity and treatment between men and women in employment.

On the legislation's effect, just 7 percent said it had achieved its aims, while 63 percent said it had "somewhat" done so.

