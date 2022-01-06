Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Motorcycle sales in Japan appear to have hit 23-year high in 2021

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's domestic sales of motorcycles appear to have hit a 23-year high in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic led to surging demand for the vehicles that allow people to practice social distancing when riding.

People of different age groups have been riding two-wheelers as a leisure activity or transportation method, even though such vehicles had become less popular before the pandemic partly due to restrictions on exhaust gases.

According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, 233,059 motorcycles with displacement of 51 cc or more were shipped nationwide from January to November of 2021, up 20.6 percent from the corresponding period in 2020.

With data for December included, the latest figure was on course to surpass the 235,755 units in 2002, making the 2021 shipments the largest since 1998, when 318,080 units were delivered.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many middle-aged or older people who used to ride motorcycles as a hobby have purchased motorcycles, with a Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd official citing a notable increase in customers in their 50s and 60s.

Meanwhile, the manager of a Honda Motor Co outlet in Tokyo said he has seen growing demand among younger people as well.

"Compared with before the pandemic, orders have nearly doubled," the manager said. "There is an increase among people in their 20s and 30s."

Last year, Honda sold over 30,000 units of its PCX scooter, surpassing its annual target of 24,000 units.

Suzuki Motor Corp said it saw its GSX250R sports model popular among young people, with sales in the January to October period last year jumping 40 percent from the corresponding months in 2020.

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor Co said more than half of the customers for its YZF-R25 model were in their teens or 20s.

"The rapid surge in demand will likely settle down once the coronavirus pandemic subsides," Yamaha Motor President Yoshihiro Hidaka said.

Yamaha would like to host events such as races for amateur riders so as to ensure the popularity for motorcycles will last.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo