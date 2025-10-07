 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The National Stadium in Tokyo Image: iStock/Tom-Kichi
business

MUFG to acquire Tokyo's National Stadium naming rights from 2026

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is in the final stages of acquiring from next year the naming rights for the National Stadium in Tokyo, the main venue for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in summer 2021, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Expected to be worth around 2 billion yen per year, the initial contract is likely to be a five-year deal for about 100 billion yen, which would make the stadium naming rights among the most expensive in Japan.

The new stadium name will likely include the "MUFG" abbreviation of the financial group name's while also maintaining elements of its original moniker, according to the source.

The National Stadium was privatized in April and is currently managed by Japan National Stadium Entertainment Inc, a new company founded by telecom giant NTT Docomo Inc and the Japan Professional Football League, among others.

The company signed a contract worth 52.8 billion yen with the Japan Sport Council for the operating rights through the end of March 2056 and has promoted stadium naming rights as a key source of revenue.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

The 2025 Japan Census Is Mandatory—Skip It and Risk a ¥500,000 Fine

GaijinPot Blog

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Akiu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

GaijinPot Blog

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog