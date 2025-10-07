MUFG to acquire Tokyo's National Stadium naming rights from 2026

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is in the final stages of acquiring from next year the naming rights for the National Stadium in Tokyo, the main venue for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in summer 2021, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Expected to be worth around 2 billion yen per year, the initial contract is likely to be a five-year deal for about 100 billion yen, which would make the stadium naming rights among the most expensive in Japan.

The new stadium name will likely include the "MUFG" abbreviation of the financial group name's while also maintaining elements of its original moniker, according to the source.

The National Stadium was privatized in April and is currently managed by Japan National Stadium Entertainment Inc, a new company founded by telecom giant NTT Docomo Inc and the Japan Professional Football League, among others.

The company signed a contract worth 52.8 billion yen with the Japan Sport Council for the operating rights through the end of March 2056 and has promoted stadium naming rights as a key source of revenue.

