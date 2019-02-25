MUFJ Bank union to seek base pay raise in wage talks; 1st in 4 years

MUFJ Bank's labor union plans to request a base pay increase at this year's wage talks for the first time in four years, becoming the only union at one of the country's three major banks to do so, sources close to the matter said Monday.

After reviewing factors such as a scheduled hike in the consumption tax in October, the union at MUFJ Bank, a core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., decided to request an 0.5 percent base pay bump, they said.

Unions at rival banks Mitsui Sumitomo Banking Corp and Mizuho Financial Group Inc are not seeking a base-pay hike with the business climate sluggish due to the low interest rate environment entrenched under the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy, other sources have said.

The union of Mitsui Sumitomo Banking will forgo a base-pay hike request for the second straight year and Mizuho for the fourth consecutive year.

The unions are expected to present their demands to the respective managements in late March.

For this year's annual wage negotiations, Toyota Motor Corp's union, whose negotiations tend to be reflected in wage talks in other sectors, did not present a specific target for a base pay hike, demanding instead an overall increase in benefits.

The Japan Business Federation, the country's most powerful business lobby, has also departed from focusing on raising monthly base pay and rather called on member companies to consider improving labor conditions "comprehensively" such as through enhanced benefits for working parents.

