Photo: Muji
business

Muji announces switch from PET bottles to aluminum cans

TOKYO

Japanese retailer Mujirushi Ryouhin, often shortened to Muji, sells a wide range of items that include stationery, furniture, and even food, with a theme of no-frill minimalism (their name translates to "no logo goods"). Recently, Ryohin Keikaku, the company that operates Muji, seems to be showing an initiative to be more environmentally conscious (and accommodating of diets) by offering alternative protein sources such as a plant-based meat lineup that requires no refrigeration.

That initiative appears to be continuing as Ryohin Keikaku has announced that as of April 23, Muji stores started doing away with PET bottles and switching to aluminum cans for a number of their beverages in an order accommodate sustainable development goals and address plastic waste.

The following beverages will now be available exclusively in aluminum cans from Muji stores.

Caffeine-free Green Rooibos Tea

Caffeine-free Rooibos & Black Bean Tea

Caffeine-free Corn Tea

Decaffeinated Muscat & Rooibos

Caffeine-free Black Bean Tea

Jasmine Tea

Oolong Tea

100% fruit juice soda Apple

100% fruit juice soda Grape

100% fruit juice soda Tangerine

Soda made from 100% fruit juice

Ginger ale with domestic ginger

In addition, in order to reduce plastic waste, Muji will expand a water supply service started in July 2020 by installing water dispensers in stores. The service is currently being offered at 270 stores, with plans to introduce the service to all 460 stores by the end of 2021.

Many Muji products are cool looking, versatile and reasonably priced yet, sadly, a simple Google or, "Baidu" search will tell us the country of origin and we're left questioning if we really need the item.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

