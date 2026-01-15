 Japan Today
Muji operator's net profit jumps 47% on strong overseas sales

TOKYO

Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Japanese retail brand Muji, said Wednesday its net profit in the three months ended in November jumped 47.4 percent from a year earlier to 22 billion yen ($138 million), helped by strong growth in overseas sales.

Despite online sales being temporarily halted due to a system failure in mid-October last year, when a cyberattack hit the logistics company it had outsourced shipments to, sales rose 15.4 percent to 228.2 billion yen in the September to November period.

Its operating profit increased 29.3 percent to 28.4 billion yen.

The company saw strong sales and profits in mainland China. When asked about the impact of the diplomatic row between Beijing and Tokyo stemming from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Nov 7 remarks on Taiwan, Satoshi Shimizu, president of Ryohin Keikaku, said in an online press conference that "the effect is minimal."

Despite sluggish sales in December due partly to the warm weather, the company maintained its earnings outlook for the current business year through August.

The company said it will keep its full-year projection of 53 billion yen in net profit and 79 billion yen in operating profit. It will also maintain its sales forecast of 860 billion yen.

