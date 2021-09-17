Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Muslim groups call for Hilton boycott over project in China

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

A Muslim civil rights group is calling for a boycott of Hilton hotels over what it says are plans to build a hotel on the site of a bulldozed Uyghur mosque in China.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations and other organizations held a news conference Thursday outside the Capital Hilton in Washington announcing the boycott campaign.

China has faced international condemnation over persecution of the Muslim Uyghur population in China's Xinjiang province. Critics say the campaign amounts to cultural genocide, including the detention of Uyghurs in “re-education camps” and the destruction of mosques and other cultural sites.

In July, the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China also called on Hilton to halt the project, which calls for construction of a Hampton Inn.

A spokesperson for McLean, Virginia-based Hilton provided a statement Thursday saying the corporation's franchise model “limits Hilton’s involvement in the development and management of properties. ... However, we can confirm that in 2019 an independent Chinese ownership group purchased a vacant lot through public auction, with plans for commercial development, including a hotel. Hilton was not involved in the site selection.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog