Passengers arrive at Narita international airport in Narita in June, 2022. Photo: AP file
business

Narita airport to hike user fees for passengers from September

TOKYO

The operator of Japan's Narita airport plans to raise user charges for international passengers from September, including up to 330 yen for a facility fee, reflecting recent price and labor cost hikes, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Under the plan, the operator Narita International Airport Corp will raise the passenger service facility charge by up to 330 yen, resulting in a maximum 2,460 yen, and the passenger security service fee by 20 yen, both effective for tickets issued from Sept 1, the source said.

The envisaged increase of the charges to cover costs, including for maintaining and operating facilities and running security checks, come as demand for air travel has been rapidly recovering from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

While adult passengers aged 12 and above using Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Narita airport near Tokyo for departures would see an increase of 330 yen in passenger service facility charge to 2,460 yen, those aged between 2 and 11 would be charged 1,240 yen, up 170 yen, the source said.

For such facility charge, adults departing Terminal 3 would pay 1,370 yen, up 330 yen, and children 690 yen, up 170 yen.

Passengers using the airport's Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 for international transits will be charged 170 yen more to 1,230 yen in service facility charge.

The passenger security service charge, meanwhile, is planned to be increased by 20 yen to 550 yen for all passengers using terminals 1 to 3.

Passengers using the Narita airport nearly tripled to 15.41 million in 2022 from 2021, with those using international flights rising 4.8-fold to 9.03 million, according to the operator.

