business

NEC acquires UK-based IT services company Northgate Public Services

TOKYO

NEC Corp has announced the acquisition of UK-based IT services company Northgate Public Services Limited (NPS), accelerating the expansion of its international safety business. NEC is buying NPS for GBP 475 million from leading international private equity firm Cinven. This acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of January. 

Established in 1969, Northgate Public Services develops software and services for the public sector, mainly in the UK, and employs approximately 1,400 software engineers throughout the UK and India. NPS works closely with the British police and government organizations to deploy its business platform across a broad client base that includes local police forces, tax collection offices, social security offices and housing authorities. 

NEC's international safety business capitalizes on biometrics technologies, including face recognition and fingerprint recognition technologies that have been evaluated as the world's most accurate, and provides identification systems to more than 30% of state police forces in the United States. 

NEC provides more than 700 systems in over 70 countries around the world, mainly in areas such as identification and immigration control, has contributed to the realization of safer and more secure communities. 

In the future, NEC said it aims to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly detect fraudulent requests or applications across its public institutions client base and will seek to provide innovative solutions that create social value. In the UK in particular, NEC sees significant opportunity related to the government's promotion of a digital strategy focused on administrative service improvement and cost reduction through visualization of administrative costs and bringing services online.

