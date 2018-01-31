NEC to cut 3,000 jobs, close some plants in Japan

NEC Corp said Tuesday it will cut 3,000 jobs and close some of its plants in Japan to reduce costs.

Under the business plan for the three years from next April, the electronics maker will call for voluntary retirement among employees at its administrative and hardware divisions while restructuring its nine domestic plants.

The company will propose the changes during talks with its labor union.

NEC also plans to revamp its energy-related businesses and withdraw from the development and production of small electricity storage systems, the company said.

© KYODO