Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

NEC to cut 3,000 jobs, close some plants in Japan

3 Comments
TOKYO

NEC Corp said Tuesday it will cut 3,000 jobs and close some of its plants in Japan to reduce costs.

Under the business plan for the three years from next April, the electronics maker will call for voluntary retirement among employees at its administrative and hardware divisions while restructuring its nine domestic plants.

The company will propose the changes during talks with its labor union.

NEC also plans to revamp its energy-related businesses and withdraw from the development and production of small electricity storage systems, the company said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

3 Comments
Login to comment

The downward spiral continues...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

yup

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Too many cooks, done spoiled the broth. The march off the cliff continues. Unless the cultural factors of unproductive companies are addressed, expect more of these cuts to come. Darwinism.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Top 5 Places To Shop In Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 29-Feb.4, 2018

GaijinPot Blog