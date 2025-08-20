 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'We are currently exploring how to apply this innovation at a larger scale,' a Nestle researcher says Image: AFP
business

Nestle unveils method to boost cocoa yields as climate change hits

0 Comments
GENEVA

Faced with climate change diminishing farmers' yields, Nestle announced Wednesday that it was working on a technique to produce chocolate by using up to 30 percent more of the cocoa fruit.

Chocolate is traditionally made using only cocoa beans taken from inside the pod, meaning that a large amount of the fruit -- including the pulp, placenta and pod husk -- "remains largely unused", the Swiss food giant said.

Its researchers have "developed a patented technique that leverages all parts of the fruit inside the cocoa pod", it said.

Everything inside the pod is collected as a wet mass that then ferments naturally, "unlocking the key chocolate flavour", Nestle said.

"The mass is then ground, roasted and dried into chocolate flakes which can be used to make chocolate without compromising the taste."

Nestle said the approach cut down on waste while helping farmers get more yield and value.

"With climate change increasingly affecting cocoa yields around the world, we are exploring innovative solutions that could help cocoa farmers maximize the potential of their harvests," said Louise Barrett, head of the Nestle research and development centre for confectionery in York, England.

"While this project is still at a pilot stage, we are currently exploring how to apply this innovation at a larger scale," she said

Cocoa prices had been stable for around 10 years but began to soar in early 2023.

A tonne of cocoa was worth £1,900 ($2,560) on the London commodities market in January 2023, shot up to £3,800 a year later, and reached a high of over £9,000 last December.

The surge was the result of poor harvests in the leading producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, as unusually heavy rains, a cocoa pod disease outbreak and then drought took their toll.

In February, a study by the Climate Central research group found that "excessive heat can contribute to a reduction in the quantity and quality of the harvest" for cocoa growers.

The report calculated that over the last decade, climate change had added an extra three weeks of above 32C in Ivory Coast and Ghana during the main growing season from October to March -- above the levels considered optimum for cacao trees.

The surge in prices dampened demand while also pushing farmers to devote more resources to cocoa cultivation. That allowed prices to ease in recent months, with reserves being built up for the first time in four years.

Since the beginning of 2025, prices have declined, and a tonne was worth around £5,600 on Wednesday.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo