Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

New Belgium Brewing workers back sale to Kirin subsidiary

1 Comment
FORT COLLINS, Colo

Employees approved the sale of one of the largest U.S. craft breweries to a subsidiary of Japanese beverage company Kirin in a vote that ended Tuesday, clearing the way for the sale to close by the end of the year.

New Belgium Brewing Co declined to release the number of employees who voted in favor of the sale to Lion Little World Beverages of Australia or a breakdown of how they voted, the Coloradoan reported.

“This result moves us one step closer towards New Belgium Brewing officially joining Lion Little World Beverages,” New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer said in a statement. “We're excited about the next chapter for NBB and continuing to prove business can be a force for good.”

Fechheimer has said New Belgium does not anticipate any changes for employees or its beer product offerings because of the sale.

New Belgium has breweries in Fort Collins and Asheville, North Carolina, with about 700 employees. It is currently employee owned but will no longer be after the sale.

New Belgium co-founder Kim Jordan, who started the brewery in a basement with her then-husband, has said employees will receive $100,000 in retirement money “with some receiving significantly greater amounts.”

The mood at the Fort Collins brewery was was upbeat shortly before the vote result was announced.

Lion Little employs about 4,000 people in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Asia and the United States. The purchase of New Belgium is its first venture into the U.S. craft beer market although Kirin owns 25% of Brooklyn Brewery in New York.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Of course, only a japanese brewery would be dumb enough to overpay for a “ crafts beer company” needing to poach the name “ belgian beer” to imply a quality it does not possess and has already become an industrial company instead of a crafts beer. Its like buying a turkey as a pet which is already on the dinner table. Wasted money

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Does Living in Japan Change the Way We Speak English?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel